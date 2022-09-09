Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

WAFD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.48. 221,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,611. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

