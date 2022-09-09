Waltonchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.67 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001417 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.05 or 0.08453487 BTC.
- Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00080139 BTC.
- Metacraft (MCT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008828 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.
- Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Microtuber (MCT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain (WTC) is a N/A coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,803,505 coins and its circulating supply is 80,828,293 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
