Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 5.1% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,962. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

