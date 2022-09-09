Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 0.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $234,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $36.17. 144,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,495. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

