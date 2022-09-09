Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 2,277 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,520,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 326,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,948. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

