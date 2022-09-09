Wagerr (WGR) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00100656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00070850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033809 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,790,052 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

