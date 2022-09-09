Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Shares Up 3.1%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €144.60 ($147.55) and last traded at €143.40 ($146.33). 76,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €139.15 ($141.99).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €151.12.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

