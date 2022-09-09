VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.30. VTEX shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,136 shares changing hands.
VTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.
VTEX Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
