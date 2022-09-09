VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.30. VTEX shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,136 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

VTEX Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VTEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 78.8% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

