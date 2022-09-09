Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.62

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 277314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

