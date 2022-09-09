Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $103,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.06. 140,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

