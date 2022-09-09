Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,793 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $628,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.60. 164,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average of $208.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

