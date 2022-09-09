Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 187.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 459,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $101,855,000 after acquiring an additional 299,588 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 88.4% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.9% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $627,553,000 after buying an additional 835,237 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.67. 133,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $386.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

