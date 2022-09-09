Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

CYBBF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.