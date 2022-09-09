VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $205,603.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

