Viberate (VIB) Price Tops $0.0234

Viberate (VIB) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Viberate has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

