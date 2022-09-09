Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Up to $36.04

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.04, but opened at $36.98. Viad shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 728 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
