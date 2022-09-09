Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Up to $36.04

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.04, but opened at $36.98. Viad shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 728 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viad Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.