Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) is Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility makes up approximately 3.2% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $32,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,947,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 260.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,933,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,351 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,935,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,134,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,075 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,838,000 after purchasing an additional 609,782 shares during the period.

VRRM stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.26. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

