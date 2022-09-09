Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $82,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 408,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,798,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.