Verge Market Capitalization Tops $53.86 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $53.86 million and $1.76 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,404,813 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

