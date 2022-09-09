Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

VECO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 4,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,470. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.30. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.