Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 654.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

