Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.51. 92,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,444. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

