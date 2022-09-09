Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOE stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

