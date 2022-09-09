Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,835,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

