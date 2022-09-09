Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Raised by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $41,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.05 on Friday, reaching $353.21. 2,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,598. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

