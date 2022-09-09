Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

