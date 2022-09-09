Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is VPR Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

VPR Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,565,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 13.9% of VPR Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. VPR Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $68,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 534,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,745,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

