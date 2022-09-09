Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 70,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

