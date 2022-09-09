VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Holdings Boosted by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ferris Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,242,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,245,000 after purchasing an additional 213,677 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 586,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,823,000 after purchasing an additional 183,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 230,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $67.21 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38.

