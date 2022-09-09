Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 5,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,082,055.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $478,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 240,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,356. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

