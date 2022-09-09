Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Lifted by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 229,373 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Vale worth $52,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,000,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

