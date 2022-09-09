Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading 7.6% Higher

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.28. 1,527,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 27,000,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vale by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 564,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 66,111 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 598.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,551,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after buying an additional 3,011,572 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

