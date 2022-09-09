V2X (NYSE:VVX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $400.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01. V2X has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

About V2X

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

