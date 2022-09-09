USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 94 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $174,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.34. The stock had a trading volume of 839,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,063,360. The firm has a market cap of $359.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.