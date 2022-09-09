USS Investment Management Ltd Has $67.20 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the period. NIO makes up 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of NIO worth $67,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NIO by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $19.19. 1,649,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,613,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.96. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

