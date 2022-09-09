USS Investment Management Ltd Has $39.04 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

