USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.34. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

