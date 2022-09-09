USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Price Performance
DHR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.34. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.