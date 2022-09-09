USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $56,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 113,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

