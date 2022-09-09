USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,457 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,299,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $300,133,000 after buying an additional 738,610 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $811,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $474,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.97. 176,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

