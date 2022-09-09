USDEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $404,857.11 (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One USDEX coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDEX has a market cap of $404,857.11 and $387,465.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDEX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005852 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00087811 BTC.

USDEX Coin Profile

USDEX (CRYPTO:USDEX) is a coin.

USDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.