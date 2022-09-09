Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Unum Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $38.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.