United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.63 and last traded at $67.66. Approximately 306,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,129,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

