United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

