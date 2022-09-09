Uniswap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $98.81 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for $6.22 or 0.00032080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.64 billion and $98.81 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Peony (PNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002598 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Uniswap
UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,892,089 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Uniswap
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.