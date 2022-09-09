Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $230.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

