Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 11,017 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.05. 792,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,904,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $281.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.