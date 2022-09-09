UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €20.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.41) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €21.82 ($22.27) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €11.54 ($11.77) and a 1-year high of €36.45 ($37.19). The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1.71.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

