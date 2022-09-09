UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.04) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €18.82 ($19.21) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.50). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.96.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

