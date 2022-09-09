Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $308.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $218.15 and a 1-year high of $333.26.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

