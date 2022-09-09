Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Ubiquiti Stock Performance
Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $308.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $218.15 and a 1-year high of $333.26.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubiquiti (UI)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.