U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 8.5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 5,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 837,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SLCA. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.